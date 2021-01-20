Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $756.03 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 123,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

