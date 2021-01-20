Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.05. 952,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,310,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

