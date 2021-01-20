Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Down 7.2%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.55. 6,468,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 5,414,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNGX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 567.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 124,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

