Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading 11.3% Higher

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.73. 2,622,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,121,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

