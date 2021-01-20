Solitude Financial Services Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 157,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.