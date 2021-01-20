Solitude Financial Services Invests $1.01 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

