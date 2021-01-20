Solitude Financial Services Takes $6.09 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 143,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 5.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 340,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the period.

PXF stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

