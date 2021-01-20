Solitude Financial Services Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth $4,841,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 110.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.46%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

