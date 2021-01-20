Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,610. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,414,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.