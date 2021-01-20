Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 22,723,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 17,438,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 927,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

