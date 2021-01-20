Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) Trading Up 1.1%

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 34,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 13,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$20.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75.

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration for resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

