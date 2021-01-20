Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

