Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

SFST opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

