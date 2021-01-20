Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,110,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 51,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,178,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,326,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 710,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 1,056,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,447,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

