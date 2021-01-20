Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,002 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

