Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.