Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $169.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

