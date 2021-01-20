Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3,548.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

