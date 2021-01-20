Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

