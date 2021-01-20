Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after acquiring an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEM opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,662,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,136,974 shares of company stock valued at $44,216,387 over the last ninety days.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

