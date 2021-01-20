Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $310,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 991,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSE:IPG opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

