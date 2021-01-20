Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $318,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

