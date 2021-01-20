Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $363,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

