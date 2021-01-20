Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $342.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.81 and its 200 day moving average is $341.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.