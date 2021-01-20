Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $397,785.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,429,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,523,527.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,434 shares of company stock valued at $41,637,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.