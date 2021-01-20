Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,145 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 269.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.21% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 230,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 443.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 0.37%.

