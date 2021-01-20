Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 815 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $134.18 and a 52 week high of $189.78.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

