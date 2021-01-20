SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,289,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.56. 259,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,988. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $312.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

