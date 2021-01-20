SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,257,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $698,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.38.

