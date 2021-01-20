SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

