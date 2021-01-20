SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.34

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.34 and last traded at $151.34, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.67.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.