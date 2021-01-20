SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after buying an additional 64,515 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 1,290,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,904. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

