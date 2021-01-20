SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.