SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.60

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.60 and last traded at $154.80, with a volume of 59839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

