SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

SMLV opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $101.71.

