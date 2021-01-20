Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 2,509.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,509.29 ($32.78).

LON SXS traded up GBX 79.83 ($1.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,092.83 ($40.41). The company had a trading volume of 443,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,703. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,892.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,649.87.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

