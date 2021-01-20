Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,706,990 shares of company stock valued at $152,811,384. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,207. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

