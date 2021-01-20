Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.25.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,159. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.08. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

