Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. 318,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

