Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $185,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 225.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

NYSE EGF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 1,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

