Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $201.37. 341,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.