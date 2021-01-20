SPI Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 4,158 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of SPI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPI Energy stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 200,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,260. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

