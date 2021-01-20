Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.00.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $152.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

