Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average of $138.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

