Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $77,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

