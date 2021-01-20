Spirit of America Management Corp NY Invests $162,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $220.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

