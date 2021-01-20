Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,428 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 39.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,376. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.