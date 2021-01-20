Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

SPRB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 1,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($12.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($10.73). Research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.