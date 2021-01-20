Square (NYSE:SQ) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and Square’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $742.31 million 14.23 -$27.20 million $0.20 630.75 Square $4.71 billion 21.74 $375.45 million $0.17 1,336.82

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Guidewire Software. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guidewire Software and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 3 5 0 2.44 Square 3 19 23 0 2.44

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus target price of $126.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.38%. Square has a consensus target price of $169.02, indicating a potential downside of 25.63%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Square.

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -4.29% 0.81% 0.58% Square 4.05% -0.01% N/A

Summary

Square beats Guidewire Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers analytics and artificial intelligence products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Risk Insights, that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance, as well as Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

