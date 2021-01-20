Stack Financial Management Inc Has $27.12 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,859 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

